Capitals' Lars Eller: Back in U.S.
Eller was on the ice Wednesday after missing the team's most recent practice due to visa issues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The former Hab was forced to remain in Toronto while the Caps practiced Monday, though there was little doubt that Eller's playing status for Thursday's game against the Kings was in jeopardy. Aside from the 2012-13 season that saw him score 30 points in 46 games, Eller is scoring at a higher rate than at any other point in his career this campaign, having logged 12 points in 24 contests.
