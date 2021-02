Eller recorded a power-play assist and three hits while logging 14:34 of ice time during Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

Eller had missed the previous four games with an upper-body injury. The Danish center will benefit from a larger role while Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) works his way back into the lineup, but should ultimately slide back into a third-line role once Washington gets closer to full health.