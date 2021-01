Eller tallied an assist and a minus-1 rating while logging 15:13 of ice time during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

The helper puts Eller on a point-per-game pace, but lacking power-play time and a top-six role significantly limits the Danish center's offensive upside over the course of the season. Those in deeper leagues where the 31-year-old might be an option should monitor his production in the early going.