Eller tallied an assist while logging 13:44 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Eller is manning his usual spot on the third line once again, but his ice time is currently the lowest it has been since he's been a member of the Capitals (averaging 12:15). The 33-year-old will need to make the most of his opportunities to secure a new contract following the 2022-23 campaign.