Eller recorded a goal during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

With his second goal in as many games, Eller has established a new career-high of 31 points in 60 games. The 28-year-old Dane has had a solid season for the Capitals, who rewarded him with a five-year contract extension earlier in February. Eller is worth a look in deeper leagues but will need a boost in offensive opportunity to be worth rostering in most formats.