Capitals' Lars Eller: Bags goal, sets career-high in points Thursday
Eller recorded a goal during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
With his second goal in as many games, Eller has established a new career-high of 31 points in 60 games. The 28-year-old Dane has had a solid season for the Capitals, who rewarded him with a five-year contract extension earlier in February. Eller is worth a look in deeper leagues but will need a boost in offensive opportunity to be worth rostering in most formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Garners five-year contract extension•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Collects two points in win•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Two assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Notches game-winning goal against Canucks•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Season high ice time Thursday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Collects two assists in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...