Eller registered three assists, a power-play point and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 4-1 win in Game 2 against the Penguins.

Eller had a marquee playoff performance and now has two goals and five points in eight games during this postseason. The 28-year-old Dane is relied upon heavily for his defensive acumen, but more offensive efforts like this one won't hurt as Washington tries to get over the second-round hump for the first time since 1997.