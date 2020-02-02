Eller scored a pair of goals on two shots and had two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Eller opened the scoring midway through the first period to put an end to his eight-game goal drought, then added his second of the game with just over two minutes left in regulation to draw the Capitals to within 4-3. The 11th-year NHLer is headed toward the most statistically productive season of his career, having accumulated 13 goals and 32 points in 52 games. He has a chance to eclipse his career highs of 18 goals and 38 points that he posted in 2017-18.