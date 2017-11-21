Capitals' Lars Eller: Breaks scoring drought in defeat
Eller ended a four-game point drought with the only goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to Calgary.
Eller's previous point streak is a memory now, as he'd been without a point in each of the Capitals' past four games and hadn't scored a goal since getting two on Nov. 2 against the Islanders. He seems to have reverted to form and should only be used regularly in deeper leagues.
