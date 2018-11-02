Eller tallied two goals, three shots and won 8 of 13 faceoffs during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.

Eller is up to three goals and seven points in 11 games which has him on pace to top the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. He'll need his shooting rate (5%) to improve in order to hit that mark, but after hitting 38 points in 2017-18, there's a decent chance he can outdo himself in 2018-19 given the hot start.