Capitals' Lars Eller: Buries two goals on former team
Eller tallied two goals, three shots and won 8 of 13 faceoffs during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.
Eller is up to three goals and seven points in 11 games which has him on pace to top the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. He'll need his shooting rate (5%) to improve in order to hit that mark, but after hitting 38 points in 2017-18, there's a decent chance he can outdo himself in 2018-19 given the hot start.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.