Capitals' Lars Eller: Caps off thrilling comeback
Eller notched two points, including the game-winning goal, in a 5-4 overtime win against San Jose on Sunday.
That's now back-to-back contests with two points. Blessed with a knack for coming up big in key moments, Eller's deciding goal was his first game-winning marker this season. The defensive-minded forward also contributed three blocked shots in the win. Assuming he maintains his current rate of production for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, Eller is going to eclipse 40 points for the first time in his NHL career.
