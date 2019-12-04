Capitals' Lars Eller: Chips in with helper
Eller recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Eller had the primary assist on Jakub Vrana's second-period tally to make it 5-1. Eller has filled in on the second line while Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) has been out. The Danish center has 15 points in 29 games this season, which could be enough production for fantasy owners in deeper formats to take notice.
