Capitals' Lars Eller: Collects assist Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eller tallied an assist and a minus-1 rating during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
Eller snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old center has posted seven goals and 22 points in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened season.
