Capitals' Lars Eller: Collects two assists in victory
Eller picked up two helpers in Tuesday's win over the Stars.
With linemate Andre Burakovsky back to full health, Eller's fantasy value has gone up. This was still just his first point in eight contests, but Eller is known for being streaky and could go off at any moment. His 15 points in 34 games are nothing special, but he's playing on the power play and is seen as a reliable depth scorer in Washington. He's having one of his best offensive seasons yet, so take advantage.
