Eller scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

The two-point night improves Eller to six goals and five assists through his past 13 games, which is a nice uptick in production. His fantasy ceiling is low because of his supporting role behind Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov up the middle. However, Eller could be worth a look in deeper settings and daily contests while scoring frequently.