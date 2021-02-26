Eller scored an empty-net goal on his lone shot and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. He also contributed two PIM and two hits.

Eller assisted on a spectacular T.J. Oshie goal early in the third period to give Washington a 2-0 cushion, then he sealed the win with his empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. It was a nice all-around night for the 31-year-old, who also went 12-for-19 (63.2 percent) in the faceoff circle. Eller now has three goals and six assists in 15 games, which would put him on pace for his customary 12-15 goals and 35-plus points if the NHL were playing a full schedule in 2020-21.