Eller had an assist and two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Despite logging a season-low 11:48 in ice time, the Danish pivot managed to hit the scoresheet again and has two points in the first four games. Entering a contract year and with the Caps needing more production from their bottom-six, Eller certainly has the opportunity to improve the 25-point ceiling he seems to keep bumping against in recent seasons. With Tom Wilson (suspension) set to return to action, the first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft gets a skill boost on the third line with Brett Connolly. His lack of power-play time limits his upside, but if this trio starts gelling, Eller could have some decent fantasy value in deeper formats, so keep an eye on him moving forward.

