Capitals' Lars Eller: Dealing with lower-body issue
Eller is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Washington kicks off its preseason schedule Sunday against the Bruins, a contest that Eller most likely will miss as he recovers from his lower-body problem. Given the day-to-day designation, the center should still be ready for Opening Night versus Boston on Oct. 3.
