Capitals' Lars Eller: Dealing with upper-body injury
Eller sustained an upper-body injury that will keep him out of Wednesday's preseason contest against the Blues, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Eller has missed just one regular-season games in each of the previous three seasons and shouldn't be in doubt for Opening Night versus St. Louis on Oct. 2. The Dane set a career high for ice time per game last year (16:32) and put together his second straight 35-plus point campaign. Once Evgeny Kuznetsov returns from his three-game suspension, Eller figures to be relegated to a third-line role, but should still be a viable depth scoring option.
