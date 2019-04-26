Capitals' Lars Eller: Dealt with injury during playoffs
Eller said he was battling an injury during the playoffs but that not surgery will be required, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Eller was given some maintenance days for an upper-body injury before the playoffs began, so this isn't exactly a shocking revelation. Despite posting an empty-net goal and three points in seven games, it's clear the Danish center wasn't playing with the same intensity that he did during Washington's Stanley Cup run, and the injury is likely the culprit. The 29-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and anchor the Capitals' third line once again in 2019-20.
