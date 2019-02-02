Capitals' Lars Eller: Departs with injury
Eller won't return to Friday's game versus the Flames due to a lower-body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Eller left early in the second period, and he still managed to notch an assist on Dmitrij Jaskin's goal. He has suited up for 150 straight games dating back to October of 2017, but he'll be in danger of losing that streak if he can't play Sunday versus the Bruins.
