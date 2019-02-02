Capitals' Lars Eller: Dishes helper before injury
Eller (lower body) recorded an assist and four shots before exiting Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames in the second period.
Eller's injury remains a mystery, but he managed just 6:07 of ice time before being pulled from the lineup. Expect more information to come quickly as the Capitals ready for a matinee against the Bruins on Super Bowl Sunday.
