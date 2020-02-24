Capitals' Lars Eller: Dishes helper Sunday
Eller registered an assist and two shots during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.
Eller has four goals and seven points in 10 games during the month of February as he continues to march toward career highs. Should new arrival Ilya Kovalchuck be slotted on the third line, the Danish center could see further improvement in his offensive ceiling and is worth a gander for those in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: In on tying, winning goals•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Stuffs home 14th goal of year•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Breaks out of goal-scoring skid•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Bags apple Monday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Caps off thrilling comeback•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Notches two points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.