Eller registered an assist and two shots during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Eller has four goals and seven points in 10 games during the month of February as he continues to march toward career highs. Should new arrival Ilya Kovalchuck be slotted on the third line, the Danish center could see further improvement in his offensive ceiling and is worth a gander for those in deeper leagues.

