Eller provided an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Eller had to wait a bit for the milestone -- he had gone six games without a point prior to Tuesday. The 33-year-old helped out on Anthony Mantha's first-period tally. In addition to 200 career assists, Eller's helper was his 200th point as a Capital. He's been a steady third-line option for years, and he's at eight points, 34 shots on net, 33 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 24 contests this season.