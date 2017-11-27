Eller (personal) stayed behind in Toronto to iron out visa issues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

With the Capitals off until Nov. 30, there's no reason to think the immigration issues will keep Eller out of the lineup, but the 28-year-old Dane is currently not with the team while the paperwork gets ironed out.

