Eller scored twice on three shots in an 8-1 victory over Boston on Sunday.

Eller snapped an 11-game goal drought in the first period when he slipped around a Boston defender and went top shelf on netminder Daniel Vladar. Eller added his second of the night in the third period, deflecting a Brenden Dillon point shot to close out the scoring. Eller has enjoyed back-to-back two-point outings and now has seven goals and 11 assists in 30 games this season.