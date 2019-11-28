Capitals' Lars Eller: Ends nine-game goal funk
Eller scored on his lone shot and dished out three hits Wednesday in a 4-3 win over Florida.
Eller swiped home a rebound in the slot five minutes into the third period to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead. It was his sixth goal of the season but his first since Nov. 3, putting an end to his nine-game goal drought. Eller has had a quiet month with just two goals and two assists in 12 November games, but he is showing signs of coming out of it with points in three of his last four.
