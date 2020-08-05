Eller returned to Washington on Wednesday to be present for the birth of his second child.
Eller will have to self-quarantine for four days after returning to Toronto and re-entering the bubble, so he'll miss the Capitals' final two round-robin games at a minimum. Travis Boyd will likely get the first crack at replacing Eller in Washington's bottom six Thursday against the Flyers.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Leaving playoff bubble in August•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Opens scoring in eventual loss•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Dishes helper Sunday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: In on tying, winning goals•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Stuffs home 14th goal of year•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Breaks out of goal-scoring skid•