Eller (upper body) left Tuesday's game versus the Islanders after he was boarded by Leo Komarov, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After the head, head coach Peter Laviolette had no update on the status of either Eller or Nicklas Backstrom (undisclosed). With Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) also out, the Capitals could be down their top three centers ahead of Thursday's contest versus the Islanders. Expect more information on Eller to surface prior to that game.