Eller (undisclosed) skated in his usual spot on the third line during Thursday's morning skate indicating he is on track to play against the Stars, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Eller was held out of Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks but appears ready to return to action against the Stars. The 33-year-old is expected to anchor the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and T.J. Oshie.