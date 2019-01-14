Capitals' Lars Eller: Expected to play Monday
Eller (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup Monday against the Blues, Harvey Valentine of NHL.com reports.
Eller was given a maintenance day Sunday, but appears well enough to return in advance of a back-to-back slate starting Monday evening. Play the Danish center as you normally would.
