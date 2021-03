Eller posted an assist while logging 18:12 of ice time during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Eller has posted two goals and four points during a three-game point streak. The Danish center should continue to fill in on the top line while Evgeny Kuznetstov (upper body) remains sidelined, and with 11 points in 17 games, merits rostering in all formats as long as he's locked into a top-six position.