Eller provided an empty-net dagger against the Islanders in Friday's 6-3 home win.

Sure, the cage was uncovered, but Eller still needed to telegraph the puck from the defensive zone in order to light the lamp. It was the 17th goal of the season for Eller, who earned a five-year, $17.5 million contract extension with the Caps last month.

