Capitals' Lars Eller: Fully fit
Eller (lower body) told reporters he feels "100 percent" and is ready for the rest of the preseason, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With Eller feeling healthy, he could be in contention to appear in Tuesday's preseason action versus Boston. Even if he doesn't crack the lineup, the center has plenty of time for a tune up and should be ready for Opening Night.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Joins practice session•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Scores Stanley Cup-winning goal•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Steps up with three points•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Racks up three points in Game 2 win•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies on power play in Game 1 win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...