The Capitals will have another update on Eller (lower body) on Saturday, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Eller sustained a second-period injury in Friday's win over the Flames. Capitals coach Todd Reirden said after the game that he hopes the injury isn't serious, adding, "Hope we caught it early." Indeed, an extended absence for Eller -- if it comes to that -- would be detrimental to a Capitals team that relies on him heavily on both the power play and penalty kill.