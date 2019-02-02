Capitals' Lars Eller: Further evaluation set for Saturday
The Capitals will have another update on Eller (lower body) on Saturday, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Eller sustained a second-period injury in Friday's win over the Flames. Capitals coach Todd Reirden said after the game that he hopes the injury isn't serious, adding, "Hope we caught it early." Indeed, an extended absence for Eller -- if it comes to that -- would be detrimental to a Capitals team that relies on him heavily on both the power play and penalty kill.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...