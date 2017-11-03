Eller collected two goals, an assist, three shots and a minor penalty through 16:46 (2:34 on the power play) of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Eller also recorded two points against the Oilers on Oct. 28, and he now has an impressive three goals, six points, 16 shots and 14 PIM through his past five games. The 28-year-old center has flashed offensive upside in the past but has never been able to score consistently enough to be a reliable fantasy asset in most settings. Even with the recent uptick in production, it's probably wise to keep expectations in check for Eller.