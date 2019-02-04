Capitals' Lars Eller: Game-time call Tuesday
Eller (lower body) is "getting closer" to a return to the lineup and will be a game-time decision against Vancouver on Tuesday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Eller figures to slot into a third-line role if he is given the all-clear to return to the lineup. The center -- who missed Sunday's matchup with Boston due to his lower-body issue -- is bogged down in an 11-game goal drought, despite having put 23 pucks on net during that stretch. Nic Dowd will probably be the odd man out if Eller does suit up.
