Eller (lower body) is "getting closer" to a return to the lineup and will be a game-time decision against Vancouver on Tuesday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Eller figures to slot into a third-line role if he is given the all-clear to return to the lineup. The center -- who missed Sunday's matchup with Boston due to his lower-body issue -- is bogged down in an 11-game goal drought, despite having put 23 pucks on net during that stretch. Nic Dowd will probably be the odd man out if Eller does suit up.

More News
Our Latest Stories