Capitals' Lars Eller: Game-time decision Sunday
Eller will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Bruins, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Eller was limited to just 6:07 of ice time Friday against the Flames because of the lower-body injury, though he did manage to pick up an assist prior to exiting. He warmed up before Saturday's practice session but was ultimately unable to take part. Alex Ovechkin's return from a one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star break should ease the loss of Eller if Eller can't go.
