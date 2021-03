Head coach Peter Laviolette indicated that Eller (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Eller took the morning skate and has a chance to return from a seven-game absence as early as Tuesday, but will need final clearance from the training staff prior to puck drop. At a minimum, the 31-year-old's absence is not expected to last much longer -- even if he is ultimately held out for another game.