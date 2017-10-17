Capitals' Lars Eller: Game-time decision
Eller (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with Toronto, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Despite taking the morning skate, Eller's status remains up in the air according to coach Barry Trotz. The team is likely waiting to see how he responds to the skate to make sure he is back to 100 percent before re-inserting him into the lineup. If the center is unable to suit up, Tyler Graovac is the most likely candidate to slot into the Caps' fourth line.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: On the ice for morning skate•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Contributes helper Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies assist Thursday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Records shorthanded assist Monday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Cannot be picked by Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...