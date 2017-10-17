Eller (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with Toronto, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Despite taking the morning skate, Eller's status remains up in the air according to coach Barry Trotz. The team is likely waiting to see how he responds to the skate to make sure he is back to 100 percent before re-inserting him into the lineup. If the center is unable to suit up, Tyler Graovac is the most likely candidate to slot into the Caps' fourth line.