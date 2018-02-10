Capitals' Lars Eller: Garners five-year contract extension
Eller signed a five-year, $17.5 million contract extension with the Capitals on Saturday.
Eller is enjoying a career year with the Capitals, which counts as his second in the nation's capital. He's up to 11 goals and 17 assists, with five power-play points tying a personal best through 53 games. According to CapFriendly, this deal is similar to the one procured by Eller's former Montreal teammate David Desharnais in March of 2013.
