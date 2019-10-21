Eller scored an empty-net goal and added an assist to go with two shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Blackhawks.

Eller assisted on Tom Wilson's go-ahead goal with 8:13 left in the third period and sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 50 seconds remaining. The 30-year-old has three goals and seven points in 10 games and should once again end up with somewhere between 12-18 for the year, as he has done in each of the six previous seasons.