Capitals' Lars Eller: Good to go for postseason
Capitals coach Todd Reirden has no concerns about Eller (upper body) for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
This is huge for Washington, as Eller -- with seven goals and 11 assists in the playoffs last season -- was a clutch performer in the process of generating three game-winning tallies, and he helped the Capitals clinch the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. He figures to be an underrated option for those of you wading in fantasy playoff pools.
