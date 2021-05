Eller (lower body) is in Friday's Game 4 lineup against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Eller suffered an injury in Game 2 that resulted in him missing Game 3 and Washington fell into a 2-1 series hole. He's back in his usual middle-six role for Game 4 on Friday. The 32-year-old scored 23 points during the regular season and has one assist in two playoff games.