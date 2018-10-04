Eller will be in the lineup Thursday against the Penguins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Eller left late in the third period of Wednesday's 7-0 rout over the Bruins after receiving several blows to the head during a fight with Bruins winger Brad Marchand. Free of any lingering injury concerns, the Danish center can be deployed as fantasy owners see fit for Thursday's showdown against the well-rested Penguins.