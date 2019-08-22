Eller has fully recovered from the leg injury he re-aggravated during the IIHF World Championship, J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Eller was limited by a leg injury during the Capitals' playoff run and then worsened the issue while representing Team Denmark at Worlds, but he's evidently back to 100 percent ahead of Washington's training camp. The 30-year-old forward will continue to fill a middle-six role while seeing time on the Capitals' second power-play unit in 2019-20, giving him 35-plus point upside.