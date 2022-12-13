Eller is being evaluated by the Capitals' medical staff for an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision versus Chicago on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Eller was briefly on the ice ahead of Tuesday's morning skate but didn't stay out for practice. If Eller can't go, Alexei Protas looks set to step into the third-line center role while Joe Snively would enter the lineup for the first time since Nov. 15 against the Panthers. For his part, Eller's offensive game has been rolling with points in five of his last seven contests.