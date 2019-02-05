Eller (lower body) will play Tuesday versus Vancouver after participating in warmups, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Eller returns following a one-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old has struggled to score when he's been healthy, going goalless in his last 11 contests. He'll slot into his typical third-line center role, and Nic Dowd will come out of the lineup to make room for Eller's return.