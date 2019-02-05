Capitals' Lars Eller: In lineup versus Canucks
Eller (lower body) will play Tuesday versus Vancouver after participating in warmups, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Eller returns following a one-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old has struggled to score when he's been healthy, going goalless in his last 11 contests. He'll slot into his typical third-line center role, and Nic Dowd will come out of the lineup to make room for Eller's return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...