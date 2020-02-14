Capitals' Lars Eller: In on tying, winning goals
Eller handed out a pair of assists and had four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
Eller drew the secondary helpers on Tom Wilson's game-tying and T.J. Oshie's game-winning goals in the third period. Eller has now hit the scoresheet in six of his last eight games and with 35 points is closing in on the career-high 38 he put up in 2017-18. The 30-year-old has consistently landed somewhere between 25 and 35 points throughout his NHL career but has a chance at a 25-goal, 50-point campaign with a strong finish.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.