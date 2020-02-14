Eller handed out a pair of assists and had four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Eller drew the secondary helpers on Tom Wilson's game-tying and T.J. Oshie's game-winning goals in the third period. Eller has now hit the scoresheet in six of his last eight games and with 35 points is closing in on the career-high 38 he put up in 2017-18. The 30-year-old has consistently landed somewhere between 25 and 35 points throughout his NHL career but has a chance at a 25-goal, 50-point campaign with a strong finish.