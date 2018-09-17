Eller (lower body) took part in Monday's training camp session, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Capitals will take the ice three times in the next five days, so look for Eller to see action in at least one of those contests if he is back to 100 percent. Even if he fails to log a preseason contest, the center seems on track to suit up Opening Night against the Bruins on Oct. 3.

