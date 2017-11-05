Eller contributed an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

The Danish forward is having possibly the best stretch of his career with three goals and seven points in his last seven games. Having eclipsed the 30-point mark only once in his career, it's easy for skepticism to creep in over the likelihood of sustaining this pace, but the 28-year-old has been playing inspired hockey of late and it can not be ignored. This hot streak is worth a look in standard formats, and he is definitely worth owning in deeper leagues for the foreseeable future.